Voting for a Democrat is a vote for the radical left

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

To my Democratic friends: This election is a very important event. The election is being bought by the Radical Left. Theresa Greenfield’s run for senate is being paid by other than Iowans, (this was one of the Times editor’s columns) at a cost in the millions. One Sioux City TV channel has her ads on at least 40 times a day — mostly attack ads.

I believe the Radical Left has Joe Biden in their pockets and Kamala Harris is part of the Radical Left. Years back, Democrats and Republicans had a lot of the same ideas. Not now! The Republicans and President Trump have done a lot to get our country back. We need law and order. Biden and Harris go along with the rioters. They diminish the police.

I always considered myself an Independent voter, but I will no longer vote for one Democrat, as they don’t value the lives of babies as much as they do rioters. A vote for a Democrat is a vote for the Radical Left.

KENNY DUBOIS

Sioux Rapids