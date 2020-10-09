Two inmates escape from Sac County Jail

Published Friday, October 9, 2020
Two men who are considered dangerous escaped Friday afternoon from the Sac County Jail in Sac City.
The inmates, identified as Joseph Sky and Shawn Freier, reportedly overpowered a jailer and escaped at approximately 4:25 p.m. The jailer was not harmed during the altercation.
The two men reportedly fled on foot heading south from the Sac County Courthouse. Anyone who sees Sky or Freier or has information about their whereabouts should call 911.
