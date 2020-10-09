Times sees circulation grow

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

The Storm Lake Times celebrates National Newspaper Week Oct. 4-10 with continued growth.

Defying the trend of newspapers nationwide, The Times posted a circulation increase of 4% over the past year, as filed in our annual report last week with the United States Postal Service. For the 18th straight year The Times is the largest newspaper in Buena Vista County with a total paid circulation — print and online — of 2,919, nearly twice as many subscribers as all the other newspapers in BV County combined.

When you consider that each copy of this newspaper is read on average by three people, the total readership of The Times reaches nearly 9,000 people.

Our in-county print circulation grew about 1% while readership outside Buena Vista County is up 13%.

But the biggest growth came in our online circulation. Last year we had 221 online subscribers; this year it jumped 92% to 424.

We believe our readership continues to increase because while other newspapers have cut their staffs to cut costs, we have maintained ours, allowing us to produce an interesting newspaper that reflects the interesting people of this area. We try to have something to stop you on every page, from breaking news on the front to features, family events, sports, photos and, of course, our renowned opinion section inside. Plus, don’t forget TV Times; we’re one of the few newspapers that still run TV listings.

We’ve enjoyed a big uptick in readers since Art won the Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for his editorials. As a result of his frequent appearances on national TV, as well as his columns in the Washington Post and the Guardian, an influential British newspaper with an American edition, readers from around the world are reading The Storm Lake Times and learning about The City Beautiful. This has been a great public relations vehicle for our community.

Our website, www.stormlake.com, averages more than 1.1 million page views per month, an astonishing amount for a newspaper our size. (It may be the busiest website in Storm Lake. If you have one that’s busier, let me know.) In August our website was visited by readers from 168 different countries. The vast majority came from the United States, but we’re also gratified by 1,780 visits from Ireland. And one from Yemen. Most of them stopped by to read Art’s editorials and columns (I’m too modest to suggest that Fillers is the main draw), then checked out other pages on our site. Columns and editorials are free to read on our website; the rest of our online stories are only available to paying subscribers. We think these numbers will increase even more as we improve our website in the coming weeks. It also presents a powerful and affordable advertising opportunity for businesses that want to reach a wider audience.

While the website is an engine for growth, our print edition remains the foundation of the whole operation. Print is permanent and establishes credibility. The internet is fleeting and can be manipulated by malefactors. I’m an old-school guy who likes the look and feel and readability of newsprint, but I realize the younger people consume their news on their cellphones. That’s a big reason I decided to relinquish my publisher duties. I’m a dinosaur in a high-tech age. But information needs to be credible, no matter what the format.

Our growth comes during a challenging time for newspapers. So far this year, 12 Iowa newspapers have gone out of business or merged, including in such sizable communities as Knoxville, Pella, Centerville and Oskaloosa. A town without a newspaper is a town in danger of losing its identity. Meanwhile, Storm Lake is one of the very few communities in the nation that boasts two competing newspapers, a sign of vitality in our community.

Like all businesses, newspapers have struggled during the pandemic while also facing competition from Facebook and Twitter. Some readers have abandoned the reliability and integrity of their local newspapers for the crazy talk on social media, where any nut with a cellphone can post nonsense. Facebook is a great place to post pictures of your dinner or your family, not so good to receive reliable information about local government and community affairs. That’s what newspapers do best, regardless of cries of “fake news” from critics who don’t want you to know what’s really going on.

As local businesses have struggled during the pandemic, local advertising has shrunk, putting local newspapers in a financial bind through the loss of their main source of income. So circulation revenue is more important than ever to the vitality of local journalism. It isn’t cheap to send reporters to city council meetings, school board meetings, high school football games and out to farms for interviews. That’s why Facebook doesn’t. The Storm Lake Times has always relied more on circulation than advertising for revenue, so it hasn’t hurt us as much as other newspapers, but it has hurt us nevertheless.

Many family-owned businesses that built this community and supported local journalism with their advertising have disappeared as chain stores and online merchants that don’t support our local community have taken over much of our local commerce. Amazon doesn’t care about Storm Lake, but Mike Rust down at his Western Shed on Lake Avenue does. And so does the locally-owned Storm Lake Times. Art and I and the staff are always available to visit with anyone who has a suggestion about how we can improve our news coverage and help the community. We believe accessibility is one of the keys to our success. Anonymous posters on Facebook face no consequences for their writings.

Thanks for reading The Storm Lake Times!