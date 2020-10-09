Pepper receives 75 year pin

Grand Master Tom Rice, left, of the IOOF Grand Lodge of Iowa had the honor of presenting Russell Pepper, center, with his 75 year pin at Otsego Place. Pepper is a member of Storm Lake IOOF Lodge #221. Storm Lake Lodge Noble Grand Shirley Nattress, right, and members of the Storm Lake Lodge were also there for the presentation. Russ is 95 and joined Storm Lake Lodge in the fall of 1945, holding continuous membership since he joined.

