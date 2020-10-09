Newell-Fonda to consider mask mandate

Published Friday, October 9, 2020
By Tom Cullen | The Storm Lake Times |
The Newell-Fonda School Board is expected on Monday to consider a mask mandate for students, a policy similar to one that's in effect at Storm Lake Community School District.
The possible mandate was mentioned in a letter district administration issued Friday via Facebook. If approved, it's expected to take effect in grades 6-12 until Nov. 13.
