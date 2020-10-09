Ex-Tyson worker files sexual harassment suit

Published Friday, October 9, 2020
A former Storm Lake Tyson employee is suing the company over an alleged culture of sexual harassment created by one of its managers.
A petition filed last month in Buena Vista County District Court alleges Liza Marie Rubio was forced out of her job as a production clerk after an alleged 18-month period of lewd and intimidating behavior by her supervisor, Jorge Sandoval.
Rubio, the 10-page petition reads, began her job in November 2017.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.