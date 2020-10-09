Ex-Tyson worker files sexual harassment suit

A former Storm Lake Tyson employee is suing the company over an alleged culture of sexual harassment created by one of its managers.

A petition filed last month in Buena Vista County District Court alleges Liza Marie Rubio was forced out of her job as a production clerk after an alleged 18-month period of lewd and intimidating behavior by her supervisor, Jorge Sandoval.

Rubio, the 10-page petition reads, began her job in November 2017.