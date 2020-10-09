Even critters root for the Warriors

Melanie Gaes (center), her mom Mandi Gaes (right) and grandmother Kelli Sanders rode the “Critter Getter” float along with a critter at the Alta-Aurelia homecoming parade held last Friday afternoon in Alta. Kelli’s husband Dave owns the business and removes all kinds of pests from area properties. Times photo by Jake Kurtz

