Editorials: Saving the marina

BY ART CULLEN

An ambitious and impressive proposal to invest up to $2.6 million in the Storm Lake Marina is the only hope for success at the long-struggling enterprise that is crucial to serving our recreation needs. Tom Fitzpatrick and Andy Goettsch received an enthusiastic greeting from members of the Storm Lake City Council on Monday, who instructed staff to negotiate a management agreement with the local businessmen forthwith.

They propose to replace the docks and increase the number of slips thanks to strong demand that finds boaters searching for on-water storage. They are not asking funds from state or local government. They have capital and are vouched for by Central Bank. Fitzpatrick has been selling boats under an agreement with Butch Parks of Okoboji. The long-time, retired Storm Lake car dealer knows how to sell and how to keep customers satisfied. Parks has proven himself with a fortune made in Okoboji. We would like to see Fitzpatrick and Goettsch make a fortune off the marina, because those dollars will flow back to Storm Lake immediately.

Most important, we need recreational and service amenities on the lakeshore. The Storm Lake Marina is a key vendor for boating and fishing supplies and services on the west side. It actually enhances business at Lakeside Marina — the more lake activity, the more prosperous everyone is. But it has never been successful since it was developed because it is tucked away, nestled between a church and residences, and can be something of an afterthought for a retail customer.

It needs to be enhanced and promoted. Buoy’s, the current operator, tried to get the party started but was frustrated by the dock and slip disrepair. Goettsch and Fitzpatrick have a plan to address it. They can build on what Nate Jensen and crew started. It should be a venue for food, beverages, music and fun. Fitzpatrick and Goettsch have the same goal. And, most important, theirs is the only proposal on the table. We are grateful they believe enough in Storm Lake’s recreational potential to put up that sort of money. Get the contract signed.

Why the virus surge here?

The Covid rate of infection in Buena Vista County and Northwest Iowa continues to rise at disturbing levels that are not well understood, apparently, or at least are not communicated. Our county had a bump of nearly 40 cases since last Friday. Plymouth County is raging with it. The state sent some folks to Sioux County to see why such a rise happened there. Nobody has answers.

It’s not the schools, the administrators say. The Storm Lake schools have fewer than six cases, we understand. But the rise in the number of cases coincides with classes resuming. We’re glad that the schools have been assiduous in their pandemic scheduling, with small pod sizes and an innovative approach at the high school that takes students on three-hour deep dives into certain subjects. We commend them.

So if the virus is spread by congregating, and it is not happening in schools (which we cannot be sure about, given the gag orders issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health) the only other place where people are congregating in close quarters is at work. Here, that means food processing.

Nobody knows how many meatpacking workers are infected because the industry controls the testing, and they aren’t saying. Neither are the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. So we are left to assume that meatpacking is the principal source of virus spread in Buena Vista County. Look at a map of hot zones in Iowa — the most are in the Fourth Congressional District, which is where most of the meatpacking plants are, in rural areas. BV County leads in the rate of infection among our 39 counties.

We would love to be proved wrong. But nobody is acting to find out why the virus is surging here. Or, they simply will not say. Either is plausible. The government has been desperate to hide Covid data for fear of shutting down a food processing plant. The meat industry wrote the rules for the government on testing and reporting.

If it is not the schools, it has to be meatpacking. That is where the surge probably is occurring, and where it must be stopped.