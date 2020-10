Free Biden/Harris yard signs, stickers and other materials for the Democratic Party will be given away this Saturday, Oct. 10 at Sunset Park in Storm Lake. Hours are 9 a.m.-noon. Signs are also available at Heartland Insurance on Lake Avenue across from Vista 3 Theater.

