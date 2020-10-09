Arleen Steward, 93, of Storm Lake died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Oct. 8, at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Arleen H. Rosenbrook was born April 2, 1927 in Brook Township, the daughter of John and Alma (Felton) Rosenbrook. As an infant, she was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Brook Township.

Arleen attended school in Storm Lake where she graduated in 1945.

On Oct. 26, 1947, Arleen was united in marriage to F. Wayne Steward at St. John Lutheran Church in Brook Township. Together, they were blessed with four children: Thomas, Ardyth, Karen and Debra.

Arleen was a member of Telephone Pioneers, Beta Sigma Phi and United Methodist Church where she served on United Methodist Women.

Arleen worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Cherokee and Storm Lake, achieving the position of chief operator.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, flowers and needle point. In her younger years, she enjoyed dancing with her husband Wayne. Family was very important to Arleen and she treasured spending time with them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Thomas C. Steward of Storm Lake; Ardyth K. (Steve) Rokey Sr. of Waukee; Karen A. (Joe) Wadsley of Odebolt; Debra D. (Dylan) Kruse of Brandon, S.D.; grandchildren: David (Edie) Steward, Steven Jr. (Marcey) Rokey, Kristina (Michael) Young, Angela (Douglas) Glade, Jennifer (Ed) Witt, Michael (Cindy) Wadsley, Benjamin (Emily) Wadsley, Daniel Kruse, Dustin (Katie) Kruse, granddaughter-in-law Alanna Steward; 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Margaret Steward; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.

Arleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wayne; brother Robert (Janet) Rosenbrook; sister Dorothea (Merle) Harris; daughter-in-law Nancy Steward; and two grandsons, Thomas Steward and James H. Steward.