Rhonda Staton

Rhonda R. Staton, 62, of Alta passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Sioux City.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place Monday, Oct. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center A.W.A.R.E. Fund; June E. Nylen Cancer Center; or donate hats, scarves or blankets to those organizations to help families during a difficult time.