LETTER TO THE EDITOR

In spite of the constitution of the United States forbidding a religious test for office, Amy Coney Barrett already has, and will be, attacked for her Catholic religion as she faces the confirmation process for appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Of course the focal point is the abortion issue involved with Roe v. Wade. There is great fear on the part of the secular left that she will let her Catholic faith influence her decisions.

But fearing her religion is the wrong fear. The real fear has nothing to do with religion. The real fear is that she will use her intellect and knowledge to see that the Roe decision was created out of a convoluted “right to privacy” when it was obvious that a right to abortion could not be found in the Constitution. The real fear is that she will base a decision on a natural moral law principle written in the hearts of all people, namely that it is immoral to directly take the life of an innocent human being. A principle is a guideline to which all decisions must conform. This particular principle is above any man-made law. That truth is combined with the scientific proof that from the moment of conception you have new being with its own DNA and genetics. By any appeal to logic and truth this new being has to be a human being. So when the principle and science cross on this point it is really difficult to justify abortion.

The only thing Catholic about this is that the Catholic Church is one of the few institutions, along with a lot of logical thinking persons, who will not fudge the principle or the scientific facts to allow a man-made law to reflect the desired expediency of the secular society.

In spite of what I’ve said above, I don’t think Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

I don’t pretend to have the technical knowledge of law that will allows judges to find a way to legally condone what they know in their hearts is wrong in order to please a secular society that bases morality on expediency. The desire for abortion is so ingrained in our society that no court will have the guts to totally reject it.

But there is hope that as more and more people come to understand the reality of abortion, restrictions which many states have placed on its practice will be upheld.

Lurking behind all this is the basic desire on the part of many to have a Supreme Court that will continue to make law instead of interpreting it according to the Constitution.

JAMES SMITH

Storm Lake