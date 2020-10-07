LETTER TO THE EDITOR

This confirms it. After witnessing the presidential debate on Sept. 29 and being totally embarrassed by our Republican president as he runs for reelection, I cannot support the cause any longer. I voted for him in 2016, and I’ve voted mostly for Republican and conservative causes in my 58 years as a voter.

While I find it difficult to support any part of the opposing party’s platform, at least they have a candidate with a degree of common courtesy and concern for someone other than himself. Mr. Trump continually interrupted, insulted and attempted to intimidate former Vice President Joe Biden. It’s easy to see how the president has alienated the leaders of Canada and Mexico, as well as many of our NATO allies.

I’ve read that Mr. Biden was handicapped with a stutter as a child, and worked hard to overcome this trait. Mr. Trump attempted to intimidate him to the point of bringing out that trait once again. I cannot support a man who attacks a man’s handicap (or his family).

If an employee or manager employed by my company had demonstrated the rudeness and lack of common courtesy we saw in Mr. Trump last week, I would fire him immediately. And if that’s the way Mr. Trump represents the USA when he speaks with heads of allied nations, we should fire him. In fact, since many of my Iowa friends and I voted for him four years ago, we did employ him. As a result, we can also fire him. And that’s what a few million of my fellow Republicans and I fully intend to do next month. We can and will vote him OUT of office.

Donald Trump, YOU ARE FIRED!

RICH CRAWFORD

Littleton, Colo.