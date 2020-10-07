Thrift Store donates to St. Mary’s

The Storm Lake SOS Thrift Store presented a check for $20,000 to St. Mary’s School on Thursday. The contribution is raised through sales at the local thrift store, run by volunteers. The Storm Lake SOS Thrift Store has donated $100,000 since January 2020 to the St. Mary’s Catholic School and a total contribution of $1.98 million to date. The SOS Store is open Wednesdays 5-7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. From left: Ahsaki Khaoorn, Caron Iehl, PreK-5 Principal Kate Swanson.

