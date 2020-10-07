Storm Lake cashes in on mistakes to beat LeMars, 27-6

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Storm Lake scored 20 points in a 3-minute span and forced five turnovers on defense as the Tornadoes snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-6 win over LeMars last Friday at LeMars.
The Tornadoes took advantage of some LeMars mistakes to score three touchdowns in a 3-minute stretch at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.