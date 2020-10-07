Sioux Central can’t recover from early deficit in loss to S-O

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Sibley-Ocheyedan scored two first-quarter touchdowns and the Generals made it stand up as they defeated Sioux Central 20-6 in a district game last Friday at Sibley.
The Generals scored a touchdown in the third quarter to build a 20-0 lead before the Rebels scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Carter Boettcher to Jacob Hargens.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.