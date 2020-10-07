Sioux Central boys capture Pocahontas Invite, girls second

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Chris Ferguson, Isaiah Wilson and Jacob Kueny finished fourth, fifth and sixth overall to help Sioux Central win the team title in the Pocahontas Area Invitational last Saturday.
The Rebels scored 54 points in the meet, eight ahead of Southeast Valley. Ridge View was seventh with 157 points and Alta-Aurelia ninth with 213.
