Remsen SM rallies in second half to clip Newell-Fonda

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Remsen St. Mary’s scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to erase a 14-point halftime deficit as the 8-player third-ranked Hawks got past No. 6 Newell-Fonda 30-28 in a battle of the top two teams in the district last Friday night at Newell.
Newell-Fonda held a 21-7 lead at the half, but the Hawks scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 30-21 lead early in the fourth stanza.
