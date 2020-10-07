Protect Social Security and Health Care: Vote Biden, Greenfield, Scholten

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Of course President Trump deserves the best medical care in the world. It is salient to note that he is receiving that care at Walter Reed Medical Center after having paid no income tax for 10 of the past 15 years, and having paid just $750 in two of the most recent years available, according to The New York Times. Trump likely has paid less to support the federal hospital than you have. You deserve top-flight medical care, too, that you can afford. That is not true for most of us — ask any diabetic paying for insulin.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has been among Trump’s strongest supporters. She has voted several times to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with nothing. Last week, she finally switched her position when it became clear that strong majorities of the public support the ACA. The public does not support the Justice Department’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to dismantle the ACA. The court is scheduled to hear the case as soon as the Senate can vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ernst supports fast-tracking the vote. She said that she does not think it will result in the ACA being struck down. Who does she think she is kidding, after living off the generosity of health care industry contributions?

Ernst has voted repeatedly to repeal affordable health care available to all, regardless of pre-existing conditions. That is the fact.

Her Democratic opponent, Theresa Greenfield, unequivocally supports the ACA. She wants to strengthen it by providing a public option. In Iowa, we have a choice: Wellmark or Wellmark. A public option finally would provide some measure of competition to bring costs down.

Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, obviously supports the Affordable Care Act (also called Obamacare). He, too, wants to strengthen it with a public option.

Also, Democratic candidate JD Scholten supports the ACA. Republican Randy Feenstra does not. He has been a vocal supporter of Trump for years.

Ernst also made clear last week that “all options are on the table” regarding Social Security. She has met in secret to discuss taking the system private, like Iowa did disastrously with Medicaid. Preserving and enhancing Social Security is why Greenfield ran in the first place. It is at the very center of Scholten’s campaign. The survival of Social Security is at stake in this election.

Health care and Social Security are two of the main reasons to vote for Joe Biden, Theresa Greenfield and JD Scholten in this election. Scholten actually favors universal health coverage — he thinks that we should all be able to buy into Medicare. And he wants stronger prescription drug programs for Medicare. None of these three believe that all options are on the table — not raising the retirement age, not privatizing it, not weakening it in any way. If anything, they would require the wealthiest among us to pay more to make the system perpetual. Scholten points out that the main way for poor families to pay for health care is with a tin cup on the convenience store counter. They work hard and play by the rules but are written off as beggars.

Trump, Ernst and Feenstra will continue with the same worn-out ideas that make the United States the most expensive developed nation for health care with the least access and customer satisfaction.

It’s time to move America forward by providing a strong public option and providing the reassurance that we will protect Social Security — the most popular federal program in history. Monied interests who want to glom onto those funds for their own benefit should be frustrated. Vote for Biden, Greenfield and Scholten.

IT ALSO SHOULD be remembered that Iowa PBS invited Scholten and Feenstra to debate, as the candidates for the state’s other three congressional districts did. Feenstra declined. Scholten had a whole half hour to himself on statewide public television to make his case because Feenstra can’t defend the Republican record in Northwest Iowa. The ethanol industry is moribund. We have lost dominance in Asian ag export markets permanently to Brazil. Rural Iowa continues to drain out people and prospects — tax cuts and fewer government services haven’t worked over the past half century. Feenstra is afraid of Scholten, and he should be.