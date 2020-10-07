LETTER TO THE EDITOR

My childhood experience concerning the reading of God's Word was different from Mr. Cullen's. (Per Editorial of September 16th on “The End Times”) From a young age our parents, pastors and teachers encouraged us to search the Scriptures daily. Continuing to do this in my “old age,” I am certain that when Jesus spoke the words in the John 8 passage which are quoted under every editorial, He most definitely was not referring to the Storm Lake Times truth! Jesus says, “IF YOU ABIDE IN MY WORD, you are truly My disciples and you will know the Truth...” Searching the Scriptures and abiding in His word leave me no option but to cast my vote for those candidates who will protect life from conception to life’s end. Yes, I am a one-issue voter. Protecting the unborn is not on a par with a woman’s right to equal employment and equal pay or to tax cuts, Medicare, Social Security, etc. There is no “wiggle” room when it comes to destroying innocent human life.

Recently I read this quote in a newspaper: "It is heartwarming to see people's concern for the health of the vulnerable during COVID. It would be great to see such concern for the vulnerable unborn."

KAREN PLOEGER

Storm Lake