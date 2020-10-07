Negative leadership

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It seems that the national Democrat Party wants to promote unpopular topics: packing the judiciary branch of government with liberals, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. to statehood, ending legislative filibuster, ending ICE, DEA, Border Patrol, increase taxes, and more. These and other planks were in the Democratic Platform adopted this summer. Most of these items are not wanted by people in Iowa and other “fly-over” states, according to polling. This would serve to dilute our influence in legislative actions. It seems that Democratic leadership has left the day-to-day member behind.

Friends and family are Nebraska, Iowa State, Iowa fans and we all live and socialize together peacefully. Summer violence around the country has not been denounced by the most liberal people and have hijacked the basic moral judgment we all use. This can be identified, as much of campaign ads are paid by out of state organizations – less by the people these candidates will represent. By not supporting these candidates with your vote you can send a message. Democratic national leadership has left your thoughts behind.

STEVE WILLIAMS

Storm Lake