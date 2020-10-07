Mayor signs Halloween proclamation

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Mayor Mike Porsch signed a proclamation at Monday evening’s city council meeting recommending that trick-or-treaters take special precautions this Halloween to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
• Keep your family and kids in a group and do not mix with other families and kids. Maintain a six-foot distance if waiting to approach a house.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.