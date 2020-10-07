Karl Lovin

Karl A. Lovin, 92, of Albert City died on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 2, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial was in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City was in charge of the arrangements.

Karl was born in Hampton, to Herbert and Flossie (Atchison) Lovin. He joined two older siblings, Florence and Charles, with his younger brother, William following him. He quickly learned to work hard on the family farm, but just as promptly picked up a bat and ball for a lifelong love of sports. He starred on the baseball and basketball teams and loved playing the tuba in his school and community bands.

He graduated from Hansell High School and from Upper Iowa University in 1951. He served in the Korean War as a sergeant in the Air Force for four years.

On Jan. 15, 1955 he married Colette Johnson in Albert City, where together they farmed and raised their three sons: Gregg, Linn and Scott.

Karl’s eyes held that rare twinkle — both kind and playful — that invited anyone around him into his warm presence for some witty banter and lighthearted jest. He could tell stories of bygone years, talk about his beloved farm animals and less beloved nemeses like coons, possums and skunks. He talked about the weather and would tell us of a snowstorm three months out to the day thanks to his almanac and years of living and working the land. He talked about sports and could recall stats from professional box scores down to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sports. He would tap his toe to Big Band and Country music, and tell about the many birds that grace northwestern Iowa.

He had the heart of a traveler, with a curiosity about the world which was sparked during his service in Guam and kept him exploring the USA, going on camping trips with his wife and sons, and traveling on long bus tours with Colette. He loved family vacations, camping, fishing and attending the many events that have filled the years. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always ready to greet them at his door. He taught them a love of nature, how to bottle-feed the lambs, and how to whistle the meadowlark’s song. He filled their lives with memories of wonderful family Christmases, Easter egg hunts, fishing and farming.

Karl loved sharing life with his wife of 62 years, keeping pace with the many changes life brought them. He faithfully and tirelessly cared for her in her last years until her passing in 2017.

He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where he helped lead Luther League with high school youth, and also taught Sunday School. He found great pleasure in playing his tuba in the Albert City Band for 30 years. He enjoyed getting together for Card Club, helping lead 4-H, assisting with taking lambs and pigs to the fair and coaching 4-H basketball.

Karl is survived by three sons and wives: Gregg and Naomi Lovin of Nevada; Linn and Sue Lovin of Albert City; and Scott and Dorie Lovin of Albert City; 10 grandchildren: Elly Lovin (Jesse Bania), Grant Lovin, Maria Lovin (fiancé Ethan Crow), Brittany (David) Treichler, Josef Lovin, Ryan Lovin, Alicia (Jake) Heuton, Luke (Molly) Lovin, Melany (Bryce) Williams, and Zachary (Megan) Lovin; as well as 14 great-grandchildren: Asa Lovin, Lilly, Mercy and Emi Lovin, Bennett Treichler, Chase, Kade and Tyce Heuton, Isla, June and Malin Lovin, Lydia and Bennett Williams, and Karvir Lovin.

He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Flossie Lovin; beloved wife Colette Lovin; sister Florence; and brothers Charles and William.

Karl’s kind and gentle manner was a gift to all who knew him. His steadfast love and devotion remains in the hearts of all who treasure his dear memory.