Fall Softball League Junior High Division champs

Storm Lake Community Education and Recreation held another season of fall softball this year. The league comprises 14 high school teams and four junior high teams from around northwest Iowa. The junior high division wrapped up its fall season on Sunday. Alta-Aurelia, Sioux Central, Spencer and Storm Lake squared off in an end-of-season tournament. Spencer won two close games to be crowned champion. Spencer wrapped up an undefeated fall schedule with an 8-0 record.

