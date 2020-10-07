Council renews towing contract with Tyson Rice

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020
The Storm Lake City Council renewed the police department’s annual towing contract with a company owned by Councilman Tyson Rice.
City Manager Keri Navratil told The Storm Lake Times no other bidders returned the city’s requests for bids. Councilman Rice’s company, Storm Lake Towing, offered to tow motorcycles, cars, trucks and vans at $100 a piece.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.