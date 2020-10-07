Burning junk RV sets trash pile on fire

An RV on fire at 1230 620th St. on the east edge of Lakeside ignited a nearby trash pile Sunday evening and sent up clouds of black smoke seen all over town. The fire was called in at 6:51 p.m. by a motorist on Hwy. 71. The Storm Lake Fire Department put out the blaze in about two hours. They were assisted by the Storm Lake Police Department and the Alta Fire Department. SLFD Chief Mike Jones said the cause will most likely be declared undetermined.

