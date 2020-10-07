Bruce Hoffman

Bruce Kent Hoffman, 71, passed away peacefully at his rural home in Storm Lake on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. To watch the live stream of the funeral service, please click the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84151689993 . Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Bruce was born Dec. 13, 1948 in Storm Lake, to Kenneth and Helen (Harjes) Hoffman. Bruce was baptized on Jan. 16, 1949 and was later confirmed on June 16, 1963 at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Bruce was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church where he also served as a Sunday School teacher.

He was raised on a farm north of Storm Lake. Growing up he helped his dad farm. Bruce graduated from Albert City-Truesdale in 1967 and Iowa Central in 1969.

On Aug. 31,1969 Bruce was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Travis at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Together they were blessed with four children: Christopher, Angela, Jason and Jenny.

Bruce proudly served the United States National Guard from 1969 until Aug. 6,1975 when he was honorably discharged.

Bruce and Barb farmed for many years. He enjoyed taking grain to the elevator in Truesdale with a cab full of kids. While farming he also worked for Meyer Stock and Land for 18 years. Bruce drove a school bus for Albert City-Truesdale until he retired from farming in 1995. So many people remember those fun long rides to and from school. From there, Bruce worked at Larson Oil Inc. delivering fuel to the local farmers. It was a great fit for him as he loved to talk to his friends and make new ones along the way. Bruce retired from Larson Oil Inc. in May 2014.

In Bruce’s spare time his favorite thing to do was enjoy the acreage. Whether it was working in the garden, mowing the lawn or taking care of the flower garden. He was also an avid Hawkeye fan.

Without a doubt, the most precious thing that Bruce cared about were his grandchildren. He loved to go camping with Barb and the grandkids. He enjoyed watching them in their activities, softball, baseball, dance team, concerts and more. You would always see him there rooting them on. He loved his family and community. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Barbara of Storm Lake; children: Christopher (Jill) Hoffman of Sioux Rapids; Angela (Kory) DeMey of Storm Lake; Jason (Katie) Hoffman of Storm Lake; Jenny (Jamie) Adams of Newell; grandchildren: Rhett Hoffman, Callie (John) Bral, Kyra Hoffman, Audrey Hoffman, Carly Shideler, Jason (Brianna) Shideler, Taylor DeMey, Hunter DeMey, Lillie Hoffman, Ian Hoffman, Riley Adams, Elizabeth Adams, Kolette Adams and Kinsely Adams; great-grandchildren: Averie Shideler, Carter Shideler, Harper Shideler and Asher Shideler; brother Steve (Mary) Hoffman of Storm Lake; sisters: Cheryl (George) Meeter of Grand Rapids, Mich.; Marcia Siefkes of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; cousins; nieces; nephews; extended family and many friends.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Helen Hoffman; parents-in-law Wyman Sr. and Roberta Travis; grandson Justin Shideler; and brother-in-law Larry Siefkes.