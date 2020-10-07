Alta-Aurelia wins 3 of 4 matches in River Valley Tournament

Alta-Aurelia participated in the River Valley Tournament last Saturday and the Warriors won three of four matches.

The Warriors beat River Valley 21-19, 21-12. Jenna Nielsen led the team in hitting by going 18-for-24 with nine kills. Shea Lockin was 12-for-12 with six kills and Sierra Hill 10-for-10 with six kills. Maggie Bloom went 9-for-11.