Alta-Aurelia wins 3 of 4 matches in River Valley Tournament

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Alta-Aurelia participated in the River Valley Tournament last Saturday and the Warriors won three of four matches.
The Warriors beat River Valley 21-19, 21-12. Jenna Nielsen led the team in hitting by going 18-for-24 with nine kills. Shea Lockin was 12-for-12 with six kills and Sierra Hill 10-for-10 with six kills. Maggie Bloom went 9-for-11.
