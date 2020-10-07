Alta-Aurelia scores 21 unanswered points to beat SE

Levi Sleezer ran for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Cade Rohwer ran for two scores and passed for two more as Alta-Aurelia scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to beat Fort Dodge St. Edmond 43-22 in a district game last Friday at Alta.

The game was tied at 22-2 at halftime before the Warriors scored a touchdown in the third quarter and two in the fourth.