Alta-Aurelia scores 21 unanswered points to beat SE

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Levi Sleezer ran for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Cade Rohwer ran for two scores and passed for two more as Alta-Aurelia scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to beat Fort Dodge St. Edmond 43-22 in a district game last Friday at Alta.
The game was tied at 22-2 at halftime before the Warriors scored a touchdown in the third quarter and two in the fourth.
