Shea Lockin went 50-for-57 in hitting with a career-high 22 kills, went 20-for-21 in serving with three aces and also charted 11 digs to help Alta-Aurelia to a Twin Lakes Conference win over West Bend-Mallard last Thursday at West Bend.

Scores were 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24.