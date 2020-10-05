Bruce Hoffman, 71, of Storm Lake died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. The service will be live-streamed, download the link at www.fratzkejensen.com. Burial will follow in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.