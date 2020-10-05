Bruce Hoffman
Bruce Hoffman, 71, of Storm Lake died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. The service will be live-streamed, download the link at www.fratzkejensen.com. Burial will follow in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
World News
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program
- Pelosi urges Senate to take up 'Dreamers' bill after top court ruling
- Trump says process to deal with Dreamer immigrants must start all over
- Tesla wants to start building a new U.S. vehicle plant this summer
- Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees