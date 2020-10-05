Arleen Steward, 93, of Storm Lake died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.