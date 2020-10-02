UCHS restocks CAASA pantry

UCHC staff collected several items to help restock the CAASA pantry. These donations are made available to clients in and around our community as another resource. Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault provides services to victims and survivors of sexual assault. All services are free and confidential to all men, women and children. Services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

