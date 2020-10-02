LETTER TO THE EDITOR

To all the folks who only get their news from Fox News, please know there is information that Fox News never reports, news that everyone desperately needs to know.

In the president’s news conference on Sept. 23, he was asked “Will you commit to a peaceful transferal of power after the election?” President Trump’s response was the following: “We’re going to have to see what happens, you know I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots. And the ballots are a disaster. You’ll have a very peaceful trans – there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation, the ballots are out of control.” You can read and hear the entire exchange on C-SPAN. Everyone should be very concerned that President Trump will do whatever he can to stay in power.

Fox News has trained its viewers to not trust other news outlets (“the mainstream media”) and has been very effective at this training. Fox News was created by Rupert Murdock, an Australian billionaire. He soon hired Roger Ailes, who had worked as a media consultant to Richard Nixon. Roger Ailes along with Nixon aides Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, believed that a dedicated television news network could have saved Richard Nixon from resigning. So Fox News was born.

The Murdock brand of journalism thrives on the Us-Against-Them factoids. And Murdock has made a lot of money with this sort of journalism. Tucker Carlson has been linked to white supremacy groups and the network has paid out millions to former employees who have accused the network of a culture of sexual harassment. In March of this year when some Fox News anchors were calling the coronavirus a small flu that was nothing to worry about, the corporation itself was instituting work-from-home for most of its employees.

If you don’t trust news outlets such as ABC or CBS, there are news sources that have absolutely no bias such as the foreign news outlets, the BBC (British) and the CBC (Canadian) which report on US news. TIME magazine, NPR and PBS, along with PolitiFact and FactCheck.org, also have unbiased reporting. It is important to check multiple reputable news sources to truly know the truth. Everyone needs to be aware of all of the truth to make an informed decision on this election.

The truth is that President Trump is laying the groundwork to throw out the ballots after the election if he loses. He is planning to have every GOP dominated state legislature send to the Electoral College electors that are loyal to President Trump instead of the electors that reflect the actual winner of the presidential race.

We need every voter to be completely informed when they fill out their ballot because we do not want to wake up after the election to have found out that our ballots have been invalidated just to keep the current president in power. In the history of our county, we have never been in more danger of losing our democracy.

MARCIA BRIGHTON-BREBNER

Newell