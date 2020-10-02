Thank you from BVRMC A.W.A.R.E.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thank you to everyone that registered for the 13th annual Buena Vista Regional Medical Center A.W.A.R.E. 5K Walk/Run. There were over 190 registrations for our first virtual event. Over $9,500 was collected in support of cancer awareness. The funds will be used to assist patients receiving cancer treatment at BVRMC.

We would like to thank the participants for their commitment to this great cause, along with our donors for their financial support which includes: Buena Vista Regional Medical Center; Buena Vista General Surgery; Northwest Iowa Bone, Joint and Sports Surgeons; Central Bank; Tyson Foods, Inc. – Turkey Division; The Citizens 1st National Bank; and United Bank of Iowa. We would also like to thank Brown’s Shoe Fit for dispersing this year’s T-shirts.

Thanks to all for contributing to help those in treatment for cancer to purchase prosthesis supplies, personal cancer recovery items, wigs, medical expenses, gas, or groceries.

If you have questions about receiving funds, please contact Oncology Patient Advocate, Zena Olerich, B.S.W., at 712-213-8671 or by e-mail at olerich.zena@bvrmc.org.

The entire committee would like to express appreciation for everyone’s support in making the virtual A.W.A.R.E. 5K so successful and meaningful. We look forward to next year’s event!

Diane Porter, Event Organizer; Mary Drey; Evan Franzmeier; Coleen Imming; Lexanne Clapp; Elissa Doebel; Danielle Schlenger; Katie Schwint; Zena Olerich