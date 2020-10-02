Seeking the kin of C E Colby
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
I am trying to find relatives of C E Colby. I have an antique carpenters chest with his name painted on the side and thought they’d be interested in knowing where it is. I live outside Seattle and bought the chest at an antique mall about 10 years ago.
I love the chest and it holds some precious things from my parents. If you have any way to contact them, please pass along this picture and let them know it’s in good hands!
JAN DRESSLER
Seattle, Wash.
