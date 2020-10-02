To my friends back in Iowa

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Life in Minneapolis is grand! We love it here, in spite of the civil unrest that rocked the city for a week early this summer. I want you to know we are safe. Law and order prevail here, and have for several months now. This city is taking on the challenges that came to light with the killing of George Floyd, less than three miles from our apartment. I am very proud to call Minneapolis my new home.

I moved here in 2018 to care for my granddaughter. I was not expecting to find a city with deep racial disparities, but that gradually became apparent, even before this summer. In conversations on the topic, I told about Storm Lake, a shining example of how the American dream is still a reality for so many immigrant families. I spoke proudly of how my community rose to the transitions in the 30 years I lived there. The churches, schools, healthcare providers and police force all took on the challenges to keep Storm Lake a great place. I am confident the Twin Cities can rise to similar challenges. My heart is warmed to see so many here working on the big city version of those same issues in these days since the violence of civil unrest has quieted. We will build back better!

After the last presidential election, I predicted that the ugly underbelly of this country would be exposed. It has been, and we all know who led the way. Our eyes opened to problems we would rather not see.

This November, I ask you to vote for hope and healing in our country. My father’s advice was always to “vote for the person, not the party”. Please first consider the character strength of the person who will lead this country. I am listening to my WWII veteran father, and casting my ballot for honesty, compassion, and an unshakable confidence in goodness and the ability of America to “build back better.”

Iowa, please cast your ballot for Joe Biden and make me proud of you once more.

WENDE DOUGLAS

Minneapolis, Minn.