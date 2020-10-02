Jack Green, 82, of Albert City died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Albert City.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Albert City. Burial was in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City was in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth Jack Green, the son of William and Vera (Vote) Green, was born on Feb. 27, 1938 in Farnamville.

Jack was blessed with one son, Kenneth Jack Green Jr.

On Aug. 8, 1964, he was united in marriage to Sharon Lee Kramer in Luverne, Minn. The couple was blessed with three children: Kellie Jimerson, Deanna Johnson and Billie Kunz.

Kenneth Jack Green was a self-taught man. He graduated from eighth grade and proceeded to set out to make a life for himself. He spent some time on a shrimp boat in Port Isabel, Texas. He then went on to hold various jobs before he became the chief of police at Albert City where he connected with his best friend Virg Habben. Later in his work life he became a semi owner/operator.

In 1977, he had a major semi accident that he was not expected to survive and left him with his physical disability. With both his and Sharon’s health challenges they took care of one another. It was often said when one failed the other was there to take care of them. He went on to spend time running his own ceramic business from his home and then started a bicycle repair business. He even taught himself to rebuild computers. He was always looking for a way to keep busy. The grandchildren all remember the treats of Little Debbies, sodas and candy that was shared by Grandpa with them and their friends.

Jack entered the nursing home in 2009 following the passing of the love of his life Sharon. He spent the remainder of his life watching the livestreams of his beloved eagles and many other birds. Jack was known for having multiple bird feeders outside his window. He always made sure to watch out for all of Pleasant View Nursing Home staff letting them know if they had a low tire or sharing his pizza with them. He had to be one of the few nursing home residents who had a scanner and multiple computers and at one time even a CB Radio. Jack had no true enemies through out his life and was a friend to all. His best friend Virg would come and visit often and they shared many stories. Through his life transitions and challenges Jack showed his true self as a proud, strong man, with courage and devotion who loved his family above all.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Kenneth (Maria) Jack Green Jr. of Harlingen, Texas; Kellie (Chris) Jimerson of Atlantic; Deanna (Scott) Johnson of Ruthven; Billie (Larry) Kunz of Laurens; best friend for life, Virg (Jo) Habben of Albert City; brother Don (Betty) Green of Boise, Idaho; sisters: Nancy (Ron) Foshe of Marid; and Linda (Clarence) Robinson of Des Moines; grandchildren: Kellie Jo Green, Jacqueline Vera Green, Kenneth Jack Green III, Sean Jimerson, Millie (Tyler) Fiebelkorn, Kaitlynn (Logan) Henry, Kenneth Jimerson, Cassi (Adam) Skog, Andy (Tacee Leebens) Johnson, Evan (Callie) Johnson, Alyssa Kunz and Dakota Kunz; great-grandchildren: Serenity, Kaya, Benjamin, Madison, Calvin, McKinley, Grayson, Crew and Haven; sisters-in-law Geri Green and LaVon Green; extended family and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents William and Vera Green; siblings: Gary, Bob, Sherri (Denny) and twin brother Gene; and the love of his life Sharon Green.