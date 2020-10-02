Get your pumpkins at the SOS/Larson Oil

An abundance of pumpkins big, small and decorative will be sold by the St. Mary’s PTP group at the SOS parking lot from 12-4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. They will set up in the Larson Oil parking lot Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Proceeds will go to replace two water fountains with refill stations in St. Mary’s School.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.