George & George

It’s George the dog and his new owner George Kramer of Storm Lake. George (the dog) spent 15 months at Lake Animal Hospital waiting to be adopted. The staff took fabulous care of him, but finding an owner was a challenge because George doesn’t get along with other animals. George (the person) said he bonded with the pit bull mix right away and that when he heard how long George was waiting for a home, he quickly made the effort to adopt him.

