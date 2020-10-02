Father/son get ‘er done



The father/son team of Wes and Neil Huffman worked in tandem to wipe out the last of the beans in a field near Linn Grove Tuesday. While Neil runs the combine, Wes hauls loads to the elevator. Harvest season this year got started a few weeks early and nearly all the beans are out. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

