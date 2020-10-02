Editorials: Worst debates ever

We bore witness this week to the worst debates perhaps in history, and by extension the erosion of our democratic society. The Iowa Senate debate between Republican Joni Ernst and Democrat Theresa Greenfield on Monday was frustrating and embarrassing, followed by that miserably chaotic performance put on by President Donald Trump in his debate Tuesday with Joe Biden.

Ernst repeatedly interrupted and spoke over Greenfield, which caused Greenfield to start doing the same. She accused Greenfield of being a tool of left-wing anarchists and corporate funders at the same time. At one point, moderator David Yepsen had to interrupt them: “Senator … senator … senator … Do you think this is the way Iowans expect their senator to act?”

The next night, Fox News moderator Chris Wallace had to repeatedly implore Trump to quit interrupting and shouting over Biden. Wallace was flabbergasted as Yepsen was exasperated.

Ernst’s absurd claims about Greenfield and socialism were nothing compared to the invective Trump unleashed on Biden. For nearly two hours Trump insulted the former vice president, disrespected his family living and dead, and lied incessantly about Biden’s long record of service. That was bad enough. But when he again refused to condemn white supremacism, and called on the fascist militia Proud Boys to “stand by” in case of electoral defeat, it had to send chills through the spine of even his supporters like Ernst.

It was dispiriting to watch.

When the president is deservedly called a clown by the former vice president on national television, it says a lot about how far we have sunk.

Trump trademarked this belligerence during the 2016 cycle, mowing down a field of 16 Republicans with lies about Ted Cruz’s father and comments about his wife, and utter vulgarities directed at Marco Rubio. They have come into Trump’s fold despite it. So has Ernst. It was obvious from the way she came out of the gate spewing idiocy and malice against Greenfield. It became so offensive that Yepsen, the dean of Iowa political journalists who usually remains unruffled, was beside himself. We had not seen the likes in Iowa.

Trump took it to new heights the next night. He was desperate. He had to take Biden out at the knees but made himself the fool with all those roundhouses that missed. Biden succeeded in displaying competence, dignity and a yearning for national unity. He has the lead. That’s all he needed to do in the debate. He tried to talk to the American people but Trump refused to shut up. So did Ernst.

They have taken the view that if you cannot shout down your opponent you can threaten them by having the Proud Boys on stand-by. This is what we have come to in the United States of America. At the end of the debate, Trump scowled. Biden grinned. That sort of says it all, and shows the path back to sanity.

It’s not about ideology

Gov. Kim Reynolds will not order anyone to wear a face mask. It is a matter of ideology — that sensible people will do the right thing, and government should not impose a heavy hand. The problem with this thinking is that we are in a public health catastrophe, and ideology is getting in the way of sensible thinking that could solve our problems.

Almost every infectious disease specialist will testify that wearing a mask reduces the risk of passing along an infection by at least 50%. That is, you are protecting others from your germs. This is not a freedom issue, like wearing a motorcycle helmet where you hurt no one but yourself. This is like telling people they cannot smoke in a public place because it endangers the health of others. By not wearing a mask, you may be unwittingly endangering the life of another. You may scoff at the science and think it is your free choice. But that is why we have a government that says you cannot light up at the bar or expose your children to meth.

This is not about ideology or freedom or the heavy hand of government. It is about reducing the rate of infection, which is being awfully stubborn in Iowa in the absence of leadership.