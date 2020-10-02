Early Elementary rises

The new Storm Lake Early Elementary School along 90th Avenue is progressing rapidly in this view looking northeast. At the far left is the gym. Administration will occupy the space along the north wall of the gym. The construction in the center will house the commons, music room and media center. To the right is the beginning of the kindergarten wing, which will consist of 14 classrooms. This is Phase I of the building project.

