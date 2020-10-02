Don’t steal my retirement!

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

There are a lot of one-issue voters these days. For some, it’s gun control. Others are all about abortion. For me, it’s who’s going to protect Social Security. That’s why I’m voting for Theresa Greenfield for U.S. Senate and Joe Biden for President.

Greenfield and the guy who’s running at the top of her ticket, Biden, have both vowed to protect Social Security and Medicare, a system I’ve been paying into for 56 years, when I got my first job changing the marquee at the Corral Drive-In Theatre here at age 14.

Now it’s under attack by Joni Ernst and Donald Trump who want to “reform” our cherished retirement system. They’re blowing through the money saved up in the Social Security Trust Fund to pay for the big tax cuts that have gone to billionaires and corporations. Trump a few weeks ago, in a last-minute pitch for votes, said workers could skip their payroll taxes that fund Social Security. If Trump gets his way, with Ernst’s approval, Social Security will be bankrupt in a little over two years! If we keep our paws off that honey pot of money, Social Security is solid for at least 30 more years.

At a town hall in Iowa a year ago, Ernst said members of Congress should hold discussions on “reforming” Social Security “behind closed doors.” “Reform” is a code word for “cutting.”

Secrecy is essential, she said, “so we’re not being scrutinized by this group or the other, and just have an open and honest conversation about what are some of the ideas that we have for maintaining Social Security in the future.”

My sainted mother always maintained that the only reason to discuss something in private is because you’d be embarrassed to say it publicly.

Ernst is on record as favoring the privatization of Social Security, which means turning over the most successful government program in history to Wall Street, so that investment bankers can extract their vigorish, according to the Los Angeles Times. The evidence comes from a Republican primary debate in Iowa in 2014, aired on KCCI in Des Moines.

“We do have to reform Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security,” Ernst said. “And the way we do that with Social Security is by looking at transitioning our younger workers onto individual plans or individual savings accounts, whether that’s tied to the market, whether it’s based on interest rates — however we want to do that, we can have that discussion.”

If you want to see how privatized retirement funds work, ask retirees of Enron in Omaha who lost their life savings when that company and its 401(k) retirement accounts collapsed in 2001.

And if you take young workers out of Social Security, the money they pay to fund current retirees dries up.

Still concerned about funding Social Security and Medicare? The solution is cheap and inexpensive. Increase the current payroll contributions by employees and employers from 7.65% to 7.7%. Also, raise the limit on taxable earned income from $138,000 to $200,000. The cost to the average worker making $36,000 per year would be just $1.50 per month, but it would raise hundreds of millions of dollars each month. Finally, people who make more than $1 million primarily through untaxed unearned income, such as billionaires whose fortunes come primarily from investments, charge them one-half of a percent. It would be pocket change to people like Jeff Bezos with his $200 billion fortune and it would raise, by my estimate, gazillions of dollars.

If Mary and I lose our Social Security, maybe we can move in with Joni, who makes $174,000 plus perks as a member of Congress, plus a cushy pension at the expense of us retired taxpayers.

By the way, for all of you young whippersnappers who think Medicare is free health insurance, we just received a notice that our monthly prescription premiums are going up 50% in January.

And I’m still waiting on Trump’s 5-year-old promise to cut our premiums while giving us “beautiful — the best” insurance coverage.

Let’s straighten it out Nov. 3.