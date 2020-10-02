Published Friday, October 2, 2020
Jackie Anderson, the owner of the abandoned Danish church on Cherokee Street in Alta, promised city administration she’d raze the structure by Oct. 1. She didn’t.
The church still stands, according to Mayor Kevin Walsh, but this week, someone installed new bolts on its doors and boarded up the windows.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.