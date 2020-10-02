Bruce Benna

Bruce Gilbert Benna, 69, died Sept. 1, 2020 at his home in Jefferson.

Bruce attended school in Webb, graduating from Spencer High School. He served his country as a United States Marine in Vietnam. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart. After his honorable discharge he attended Des Moines Area Community College for drafting. For most of his life, Bruce lived in Iowa, except for a few years in California. After returning to Iowa, he had his own construction-management business.

Bruce is survived by his stepfather Kendall Mead of Spencer; brother Gary Benna (Lori Levine) of Tucson, Ariz.; sister Linda Connor of Marathon; nephews: Daniel Connor and Gabe Powell; and niece Shannon Benna.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father George Benna; mother Bernadine Mead; infant sister; and beloved wife Debrah Benna.

Bruce will be remembered for his sense of humor and generous nature by his family, many relatives and friends.