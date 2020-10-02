Bruce Benna

Published Friday, October 2, 2020

Bruce Gilbert Benna, 69, died Sept. 1, 2020 at his home in Jefferson.

Bruce attended school in Webb, graduating from Spencer High School. He served his country as a United States Marine in Vietnam. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart. After his honorable discharge he attended Des Moines Area Community College for drafting. For most of his life, Bruce lived in Iowa, except for a few years in California. After returning to Iowa, he had his own construction-management business.

Bruce is survived by his stepfather Kendall Mead of Spencer; brother Gary Benna (Lori Levine) of Tucson, Ariz.; sister Linda Connor of Marathon; nephews: Daniel Connor and Gabe Powell; and niece Shannon Benna.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father George Benna; mother Bernadine Mead; infant sister; and beloved wife Debrah Benna.

Bruce will be remembered for his sense of humor and generous nature by his family, many relatives and friends.

