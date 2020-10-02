LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The signs are ubiquitous, in resident neighborhoods, often affluent; in small businesses', and museums as examples. One can't argue with the premise.

However, the Black Lives Matter Movement is one many people may not familiar with. nor has it been widely scrutinized by the press or media. It is a loose-knit organization, but Alicia Garza, one of the three co-founders of the Black Lives Matter National Organization, has said convicted police killer, Assata Shakur "is one of her main inspirations." She and fellow co-founder, Patrisse Cullors describes themselves as "trained Marxists." Susan Rosenberg, once affiliated with the "Weather Underground," a terrorist group of the 1960's-1970's, was sentenced to 58 years in prison on weapons and explosive chargers, pardoned by President Bill Clinton in 2001. She serves on the board of directors for "Thousand Currents," a fiscal sponsor for the Black Lives Matter Movement; where through "Act Blue," affiliated with the Democrat Party, donations are distributed to Black Lives Matter.

The official organization of Black Lives Matter DC, dedicates itself "to creating the conditions for Black Liberation through the absolution of systems and institutions of white supremacy, capitalism, patriarchy, and colonialism."

More specifically are the goals of the movement, some examples:

1. Defunding of the police, the courts and the prisons.

2. Reparations for slavery. Generally the amount is not specified, but suggested amounts are $13-14 trillion.

3. The abolition of the nuclear family, an outmoded western white model no longer relevant.

Interestingly, 0.1% is a number you want to remember, that is the proportion of black homicide victims in 2019 who were unarmed and killed by the police. One out of 1,000.

The protests that have too often turned into riots, mayhem, and anarchy that have plagued a number of our cities over the past three months should be of concern to everyone, regardless of politics. Certainly not all that can be attributable to the Black Lives Matter Movement, but it has played a significant role.

VIC MASSARA

Omaha, Neb.