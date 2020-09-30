White House calls for action in ‘red zone’ Iowa as Reynolds relaxes COVID-19 guidelines

By Clark Kauffman | Iowa Capital Dispatch |

As Iowa moves to relax its quarantine guidelines in defiance of CDC guidelines, the White House Coronavirus Task Force is warning that the state remains in the “red zone” for new cases of COVID-19.

Red-zone states have had at least 101 new cases per 100,000 population. Iowa had 197 new cases per 100,000 population last week, compared to a national average of 93 per 100,000.

The new report shows that Iowa’s rate of new infections represents an increase of 13% in only one week.