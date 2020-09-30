Suicide prevention training course available

Buena Vista County Suicide Prevention Coalition would like to invite you to attend a free and virtual training opportunity on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. BVCSP will offer S.A.V.E., a one-hour training that helps participants identify signs of a person in crisis and to teach participants how to play a vital role in suicide prevention. S.A.V.E. stands for: Signs of suicide, Asking about suicide, Validating feelings, Encouraging help and expediting treatment.

