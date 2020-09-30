State Song: What fame thou hast! Iowa leads covid rates

BY STEPHANIE LEONARD

“Que Sera, Sera” is not the state song of Iowa.

Or is it?

Que Sera, Sera

Whatever will be, will be

The future’s not ours to see

Que Sera, Sera

What will be, will be

It’s sure no public health anthem.

Have we adopted this melody - at great expense?

In the country with the world’s highest number of coronavirus cases (at least 6+ million cases, including 183+ thousand deaths as of September 1), Iowa is making national headlines, topping all states in new infections per capita.

Here are the figures:

Iowa, which experienced a gradual increase in cases since the governor lifted early restrictions, broke its earlier records and led states, over the last week in August, in the highest daily reported cases per capita.

Iowa’s case rate reported by the Washington Post on Sept. 2: 38 daily new reported cases per 100,000 residents, based on a 7-day rolling average, up 84% from the prior week. South Dakota and North Dakota rank second and third, with 37 and 34 new cases per 100,000 residents over the prior week, up 123% and 18%, respectively.

By the end of August, The New York Times reported Ames and Iowa City as numbers 1 and 2, among US metro areas, in highest new case rates per capita over a two-week period.

It’s not just new cases.

Hospitalizations and deaths, which lag new case onsets by several weeks, are also rising. Per The Washington Post, new daily reported deaths in Iowa increased 25% over the week ending Sept. 1; covid-related hospitalizations increased more than 5% during that period.

This escalating transmission is occurring as the US overall seven-day rolling averages of reported daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are declining.

What this suggests is that grit often ascribed to Midwesterners doesn’t translate to the broad commitment and discipline required to curb this disaster that has affected all of us.

A White House Coronavirus Task Force state report released Aug. 30 refers to Iowa’s highest case rate and ‘in-the-top-five highest’ test positivity rates in the US, noting high community transmission through the state. Iowa was first designated a “red zone” state on August 9, based on case transmission and test positivity rates (over 10%); cases have soared since then.

The Aug. 30 report indicates transmission is a problem in rural, as well as metro areas, and specifies 61 counties with red zone or yellow zone alerts based on cases, positivity rates, and deaths. They are:

Red zone: Polk, Johnson, Story, Clinton, Des Moines, Marion, Lee, Sioux, Plymouth, Warren, Marshall, Wapello, Carroll, Henry, Winneshiek, Boone, Delaware, Crawford, Howard, Clayton, Butler, Tama, Van Buren, O'Brien, Grundy, Clarke, Calhoun, Wayne.

Yellow zone: Linn, Black Hawk, Scott, Dallas, Woodbury, Dubuque, Webster, Pottawattamie, Cerro Gordo, Muscatine, Jasper, Bremer, Winnebago, Mahaska, Franklin, Humboldt, Buchanan, Hardin, Madison, Jackson, Chickasaw, Dickinson, Mills, Harrison, Jones, Guthrie, Lucas, Jefferson, Cherokee, Hancock, Appanoose, Louisa, Greene.

Also, from the report:

“Iowa had 232 new cases per 100,000 population in the last week, compared to a national average of 88 per 100,000.

“Between Aug. 22-28, on average, 48 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 44 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in Iowa. An average of greater than 95% of hospitals reported either new confirmed or new suspected COVID patients each day during this period.

“The high proportion of nursing homes with more than one positive resident is concerning, along with deaths among nursing home residents.

“Mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission.

“In red zones, limit the size of social gatherings to 10 or fewer people; in yellow zones, limit social gatherings to 25 or fewer people.

“Encourage individuals that have participated in large social gatherings, birthday parties, and family gatherings to get tested and isolate themselves from older family members and those with comorbidities.”

Since March, over 65,800 Iowans have been infected, nearly 7,400 new cases identified in the week that I’m writing this. Over 1,100 have died. These are people in our communities, clinics, schools, churches, nurses, prisons, workforce, businesses, care centers, and families.

And yet, we are still not seeing broad implementation of straight forward practices that are proven to stop transmission and prevent deaths.

In recent days, I’ve reflected on a few experiences:

One early morning, after driving 10 miles into town for groceries, I realized I’d forgotten my mask. I turned back to go get it, my absentmindedness more frustrating than the inconvenience. At the store, I watched a gentleman walk in without his, and saw the light bulb flash for him when he realized and turned back to get his from the car. It wasn’t a big deal to just get the mask.

Several times, I’ve seen folks walk up to the door of a business or gathering, realize they forgot their mask, and walk back to get them. When I have a chance, I tell them “I’ve done it too! Thanks for getting your mask!”

A clerk in a “Mask Required”-posted store explained to me in a nonsensical way why she wasn’t wearing a mask and the customer inside was not asked to either. “I know her,” she tried. When that didn’t work, “We stayed six feet apart.” “What about your sign and protecting the other customers?” I asked.

This state we’re in – no pun intended - should give all of us pause.

Are we comfortable and willing to accept a dozen or couple dozen Iowans dying, on average, every day? Are we comfortable ignoring this pandemic, prioritizing our own comforts over the little inconveniences that protect others in big ways?

Here are the last stanzas of Iowa’s official state song. Maybe they’ll help us consider how our actions today will be perceived in the future, looking back on this pandemic time:

Go read the story of thy past.

O! Iowa, O! Iowa,

What glorious deeds, what fame thou hast!

O! Iowa, O! Iowa,

So long as time's great cycle runs,

Or nations weep their fallen ones

Thou'lt not forget thy patriot sons,

O! Iowa, O! Iowa.

Please wear a mask when you’re away from home. Keep physical distances at a reasonable maximum and the number and size of gatherings to reasonable minimums, especially indoors. If you suspect you’ve been exposed, get tested, quarantine while you’re waiting for results, and let others know if they could have been exposed.

Waiting for someone else to ‘do the right thing’ hasn’t controlled this outbreak. It’s up to each of us. “Do Your Part” – like the sign at my local meat locker says – now, for everyone’s sake.

Stay well.

The full White House Coronavirus Task Force Aug. 30 Iowa State Report is available at https://www.iowapublicradio.org/ipr-news/2020-08-31/read-white-house-covid-19-task-force-report-for-iowa

Holstein native Stephanie Leonard is an industrial hygienist at University of Iowa and resides in Riverside. This article was originally published in Iowa Farmer Today.